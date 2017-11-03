Beyonce Shares Epic Pics of Her Multiple Lil' Kim Halloween Costumes

Put your lighters up for Beyonce!

The 36-year-old singer channeled the OG queen of rap, Lil' Kim, for Halloween, and on Friday, she shared a handful of new pics of her multiple costumes on her website.

"Hip hop would not be the same without our original Queen B," Bey wrote, dubbing the pics: "Lil' Kim Appreciation Halloween."

Her first look, which included red leather pants, a white button-up tied in the front and Chanel suspenders, was from the rapper's 1997 music video for "The Rain."