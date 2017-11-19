Beyonce Shares Stunning Photos From Serena Williams' Wedding
Beyoncè is looking almost as good as the bride!
Queen Bey shared some pics of her look for Serena Williams' wedding to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian on Thursday, rocking a cleavage- baring forest green wrap dress.
She accessorized for her pal's nuptials with a glittering diamond necklace and earrings, sparkly heels, and a funky black bag.
And then there's perhaps her best accessory of the night: a nearly down to her knees fluffy ponytail that she proudly showcased.
Beyoncè was just one of the many A-list guests at Williams' New Orleans wedding, which also included Kelly Rowland, Ciara, Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria, La La Anthony, Williams' sister Venus, and Williams and Ohanian's adorable 2-month-old daughter Alexia Olympia Jr.
A source told ET that the Beauty and the Beast-themed wedding was "magical" and said the reception was equally "beautiful."
"The crowd was roaring," the source said. "Everyone had a blast.”
