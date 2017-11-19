News

Beyonce Shares Stunning Photos From Serena Williams' Wedding

By Elizabeth Stanton‍
Photo: Getty Images

Beyoncè is looking almost as good as the bride!

Queen Bey shared some pics of her look for Serena Williams' wedding to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian on Thursday, rocking a cleavage- baring forest green wrap dress.

She accessorized for her pal's nuptials with a glittering diamond necklace and earrings, sparkly heels, and a funky black bag.

And then there's perhaps her best accessory of the night: a nearly down to her knees fluffy ponytail that she proudly showcased.

RELATED: Serena Williams' Wedding Photos Are Here -- See Her Beautiful Gown!

Beyoncè was just one of the many A-list guests at Williams' New Orleans wedding, which also included Kelly Rowland, Ciara, Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria, La La Anthony, Williams' sister Venus, and Williams and Ohanian's adorable 2-month-old daughter Alexia Olympia Jr. 

A source told ET that the Beauty and the Beast-themed wedding was "magical" and said the reception was equally "beautiful."

RELATED: Inside Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 'Magical' Wedding

"The crowd was roaring," the source said. "Everyone had a blast.”

For more on the couple's happy day, watch the video below

Related Gallery