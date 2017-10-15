Beyonce Shows Off Fresh-Faced Post-Baby Glam, Does the 'Single Ladies' Dance With Blue Ivy in New Wedding Pics
Beyonce and Blue Ivy are the cutest wedding duo!
The singer recently shared a new set of pics on her website -- titled "Todd's Wedding," the shots are likely from the nuptials of Bey's creative director Todd Tourso back in August -- which show her adorable mother-daughter date with her 5-year-old.
In the pics, Blue Ivy rocks an adorable teal dress while Bey slays her fresh-faced look (at the time, about two months after welcoming twins Rumi and Sir) in a Gucci dress with DSquared pumps, Alessandro Rich earrings, and Gucci sunglasses.
The pair clearly had a great time at the stunning event, dancing, posing with photo booth-worthy peace signs and even doing the iconic "Single Ladies" wave with their fellow guests.
Recently, Bey's been hard at work with several philanthropic causes. Last week, she released a new video for her single "Freedom" in celebration of International Day of the Girl, she's been active in hurricane relief in her native Houston and other affected areas, and last month, she lent her vocals (in Spanish!) to a remix of J Balvin and Willy William's summer hit, "Mi Gente," to raise recovery funds for Puerto Rico.
