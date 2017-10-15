Beyonce Shows Off Fresh-Faced Post-Baby Glam, Does the 'Single Ladies' Dance With Blue Ivy in New Wedding Pics

Beyonce and Blue Ivy are the cutest wedding duo!

The singer recently shared a new set of pics on her website -- titled "Todd's Wedding," the shots are likely from the nuptials of Bey's creative director Todd Tourso back in August -- which show her adorable mother-daughter date with her 5-year-old.

In the pics, Blue Ivy rocks an adorable teal dress while Bey slays her fresh-faced look (at the time, about two months after welcoming twins Rumi and Sir) in a Gucci dress with DSquared pumps, Alessandro Rich earrings, and Gucci sunglasses.