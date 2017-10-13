Fashion

Beyonce Shows Off Her Sexy Post-Baby ​Curves​: See the Pics!

By Elizabeth Stanton‍
Photo: Instagram

Slay all day,​ Queen Bey!
 
On Friday, Beyonce posted fierce new ​photos on Instagram​ ​showing off her fabulous figure, four months after giving birth to twins, Rumi and Sir Carter.
 
The singer rocked a skin-tight white sweater with a ruched sheer black pencil skirt that accentuated all her curves.

She also sported sky​-​high heels and slick, bejeweled cat eye sunglasses.

Beyonce has been killing the post-birth ​fashion game ​lately, from a gorgeous gown at a friend’s wedding to another series of Instagram looks highlight​ing​ her post-baby bod.
 
For more on ​Beyonce's stunning style, watch the video below!

