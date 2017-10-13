Beyonce Shows Off Her Sexy Post-Baby Curves: See the Pics!
Slay all day, Queen Bey!
On Friday, Beyonce posted fierce new photos on Instagram showing off her fabulous figure, four months after giving birth to twins, Rumi and Sir Carter.
The singer rocked a skin-tight white sweater with a ruched sheer black pencil skirt that accentuated all her curves.
She also sported sky-high heels and slick, bejeweled cat eye sunglasses.
Beyonce has been killing the post-birth fashion game lately, from a gorgeous gown at a friend’s wedding to another series of Instagram looks highlighting her post-baby bod.
