Beyonce Shows Off Slim Figure Three Months After Giving Birth -- See the Pics!

By Alex Ungerman‍

It may be the first day of Fall, but Queen Bey is rocking a summer dress!

Beyonce took to Instagram on Friday with a couple revealing new snaps of her in a pretty, flowing dress and cool shades. 

The 36-year-old singer looks incredible, three months after giving birth to her twins with JAY-Z, Rumi and Sir.

Meanwhile, Fergie recently talked to ET about how Beyonce inspired her new visual album.

