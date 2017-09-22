Beyonce Shows Off Slim Figure Three Months After Giving Birth -- See the Pics!
By
It may be the first day of Fall, but Queen Bey is rocking a summer dress!
Beyonce took to Instagram on Friday with a couple revealing new snaps of her in a pretty, flowing dress and cool shades.
MORE: Beyonce Wows at First Red Carpet Event Post-Twins -- See the Pics!
The 36-year-old singer looks incredible, three months after giving birth to her twins with JAY-Z, Rumi and Sir.
Meanwhile, Fergie recently talked to ET about how Beyonce inspired her new visual album.
Watch the video below for more.