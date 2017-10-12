Beyonce Shows Off Toned Tummy 4 Months After Birth of Twins in Super Chic Photoshoot -- See Her Sexy Poses!
Slay, all day!
Beyoncé took to Instagram on Thursday, showcasing a series of seriously sexy poses that highlighted her rockin' bod.
The 36-year-old singer, who just gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir Carter four months ago, flaunted her toned tummy in a white, off-the-shoulder blouse top with a tan corset over black pants. She completed the look with a powder pink purse, gold necklaces and black stilettos.
Queen Bey also posted a video, which featured a few close-up shots of both her beauty look and midriff.
MORE: Beyonce Rocks a Cleavage-Baring Jumpsuit: See the Sexy Look and Her Insane Post-Baby Body!
Fans had nothing but love for her in the comments section of her posts, with many sharing their support of how hard Bey must be working to get back in shape.
"Getting that waist to hip ratio back. Harder than a mug," one fan wrote. "After my son, I lost my waist. I was block shaped for the longest. The hardest work ever to get it back. You look good."
"Damn, B," said another. "Making mid-section accessories look hot. I hid mine."
Beyoncé hasn't been shy about showing off her post-baby body.
See more of her hot, stylish looks in the video below!