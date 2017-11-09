Beyonce Sports Houston Astros Jersey While Posing With Fan at New Orleans Eatery
Beyonce is cheering on her home team!
Just a week after the Houston Astros won the World Series, the 36-year-old singer -- who is from Houston, Texas -- showed up to the famous Dooky Chase restaurant in New Orleans wearing the team's jersey.
Queen Bey was joined by husband JAY-Z and sister Solange Knowles, and happily posed with the Queen of Creole Cuisine herself, Leah Chase, as well as one of the waitresses.
Per usual, Beyonce slayed, pairing her sporty style with round sunglasses and blonde braids that she had up in a big bun.
The mother of three has been showing a lot of love for her hometown since the devastating hurricane that hit Houston in September.
ET exclusively spoke with her and Solange's mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, about how their family was helping to rebuild the city. "As Beyonce has said, she's gonna help as many people as we can. That's the idea. That's the goal," she said. "Everyone out there should donate, even if it's a dollar."