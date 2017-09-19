Beyonce Steps Out Looking Stylish in NYC to Watch 'Aladdin' on Broadway - See the Pic!
Beyonce was all smiles in New York City on Tuesday.
The music icon and new mom rocked a super cute black button-down top with hip-hugging black mini-skirt, which she paired with some stylish black shades and matching heels.
The "Formation" singer was beaming as she left the New Amsterdam Theatre after watching the popular Broadway musical, Aladdin, which is one of the best reviewed shows at the moment.
As Beyonce enjoyed the show, her husband JAY-Z was spotted on the other side of the big apple catching dinner with a friend after leaving his office for the day.
However, the pair do like attending the theater together as well. Last week, the two dressed up for a production of the Broadway hit Dear Evan Hanson, and snapped some fun pics with the cast backstage.
Later that night, the couple made their first red carpet appearance since welcoming their 3-month-old twins -- son Sir and daughter Rumi -- at Rihanna's Third Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani restaurant in NYC.
