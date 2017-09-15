Beyonce Stuns at First Red Carpet Event Post-Twins, Poses With Rihanna and Jay-Z at Diamond Ball: Pics
From Broadway to the ball! Beyonce had an eventful Thursday, first attending a showing of Broadway’s hit Dear Evan Hanson before slipping into a sexy and elegant emerald wrap dress with a thigh-high slit for Rihanna’s 3rd Annual Diamond Ball.
MORE: Beyonce Attends 'Dear Evan Hansen' Broadway Show and Leaves the Cast in Tears - Watch!
The 36-year-old GRAMMY winner flashed lots of cleavage and a big grin as she stepped out for her first red carpet event since welcoming twins Rumi and Sir Carter in June. She was joined by her husband, Jay-Z, a longtime friend and collaborator of the event’s host.
RiRi also posed with Queen Bey, sitting at her table during the charity fundraiser. Beyonce recently returned from her hometown of Houston where she aided in Hurricane Harvey cleanup and relief.
Earlier on the red carpet, Rihanna spoke with ET’s Keltie Knight about the importance of giving back.
WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Rihanna Reflects on 10 Year Anniversary of 'Umbrella' at 3rd Annual Diamond Ball
"I believe that as long as you have something you can help someone, you have enough to share, you have enough to help. It doesn't matter how small, how big, as long as you start somewhere. As long as you are there to lend a helping hand," she shared. "I think that's really important in our community and in our society these days."
For more from the glamorous event, watch the clip below!