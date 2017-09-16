Beyonce Stuns in New Date Night Photos With JAY-Z -- See Her Gorgeous Look!
Beyonce and JAY-Z slay another date night!
The "Formation" singer shared a handful of new pics on her website from her night out on Thursday in NYC.
The 36-year-old singer, who attended the Dear Evan Hansen Broadway show with her hubby, glowed in an Acler gold top, Alexander Vaultier skirt, DSquared shoes and a gold Tom Ford clutch. Meanwhile, JAY-Z looked dapper in a navy blue suit with black trimming.
She also shared a pic from when she met the cast backstage.
Later that night, the couple made their first red carpet appearance since welcoming their twins at Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball.
