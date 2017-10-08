Beyonce Stuns While Blue Ivy Wears $5K Dress to Wedding -- Don't Worry, JAY-Z Was There, Too
It was a Carter family night out over the weekend!
Beyoncé looked stunning in a peach gown that featured a low-cut neckline, cape and flowing sleeves while attending a friend's wedding in New Orleans, Louisiana, with her husband, JAY-Z, and their daughter, Blue Ivy.
The family posed for photos with the bride and groom, keeping low-key as they celebrated their friend's big day.
JAY-Z and Blue also got a sweet daddy-daughter moment, as she danced on his feet during the reception.
Blue is definitely following in her mom's stylish footsteps! At the celebration, the adorable 5-year-old sported a hand-sewn Mischka Aoki dress that was covered in crystals and sequins and retails for almost $5,000.
It was also very evident this weekend that Blue is her mama's mini-me. On Saturday, the "Formation" singer's mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, shared an adorable throwback photo of a young Bey getting her hair -- and there is clearly a resemblance to Blue!
"If Beyoncé don't look like Blue on this photo!!!" Miss Tina captioned the Instagram pic.
Missing from the wedding pics was Beyoncé and JAY-Z's twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, who were born in June.
Queen Bey has been rocking some seriously fabulous outfits since welcoming the newborns. For more on her post-baby style, watch the video below.