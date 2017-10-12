Beyoncé Tells Hilarious Anecdote About Prince's 'Sense of Humor' in Foreword to New Book

Backing up, Beyoncé begins the excerpt by telling the story of how the two prepared for their spectacular GRAMMYs appearance.

“I was a huge Prince fan and admirer of his sense of style on and off stage long before the fall of 2003, right after my twenty-second birthday, when we said yes to performing together at the 46th GRAMMY Awards in 2004," she writes. "We set our rehearsals together for one week before the show. Toward the end of January, I traveled to Los Angeles to settle in to a soundstage to prepare for our performance. When Prince walked into the rehearsals, dressed impeccably from head to toe, he greeted everyone with a shy, almost mischievous smile and a commanding presence."

“There were many teachable moments during those rehearsals and Prince proved to be a generous teacher," she continues.