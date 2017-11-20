Beyoncé Tops Forbes' Highest-Paid Women in Music List -- See How Much 'Lemonade' She Made!

Best revenge is your paper!

Forbes released its list of highest-paid females in music on Monday, and to no surprise, Beyoncé sits atop it, having made a whole lot of Lemonade on the strength of her 2016 visual album.

Queen Bey pulled in a staggering $105 million, the publication reports, followed by Adele ($69 million), Taylor Swift ($44 million), Celine Dion ($42 million) and Jennifer Lopez ($38 million).

