Beyonce Turned Down a Role In ‘Beauty and the Beast,' Director Bill Condon Says
Beyonce doesn't play second fiddle (or feather duster) to anyone!
The 36-year-old singer turned down the role of Plumette the feather duster in the recent live-action Beauty in the Beast, Bill Condon told Yahoo Entertainment on Tuesday.
"It wasn't a big enough part," the director confessed. "She would have been a good feather duster." The role ultimately went to Beyond the Lights star Gugu Mbatha-Raw.
Condon, who directed Bey in Dreamgirls, can't believe the 2006 musical is the only one she's ever done. "Isn't that weird? God, it seems crazy," he said, adding that "see if Beyonce is available" should be on every musical director's checklist.
Instead, Beyonce spent 2015 recording Lemonade. The visual album was later nominated for four Emmy Awards, 11 MTV Video Music Awards, and won her a Peabody.
"You look at something like Lemonade: that is brilliant," Condon said. "That is a brilliant new direction for movie musicals."
While Beyonce didn't accept a role in Beauty and the Beast, she shut down the film's premiere with her daughter, Blue Ivy, back in March. Watch below.