Beyonce Turns 36! Michelle Obama, Blue Ivy and More Celebrate by Channeling Her 'Formation' Fashion

Beyonce's friends and family got in formation for the singer's 36th birthday!

In celebration of the mother of three turning another year older on Monday, a slew of stars dressed up in the big hat, braids and statement necklace that Queen Bey wore in her 2016 music video for her song, "Formation."

Former first lady Michelle Obama was among those participating, as were Serena Williams and Destiny's Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.