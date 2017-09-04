Beyonce Turns 36! Michelle Obama, Blue Ivy and More Celebrate by Channeling Her 'Formation' Fashion
Beyonce's friends and family got in formation for the singer's 36th birthday!
In celebration of the mother of three turning another year older on Monday, a slew of stars dressed up in the big hat, braids and statement necklace that Queen Bey wore in her 2016 music video for her song, "Formation."
Former first lady Michelle Obama was among those participating, as were Serena Williams and Destiny's Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.
Beyonce's family also dressed the part, including her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, and her 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy. In addition to being a birthday gift, the photos are drawing attention to the relief efforts in Beyonce's home town of Houston, Texas, following Hurricane Harvey.
"Happy birthday Beyonce from your family and friends," read the message on Bey's website above the black-and-white images. "Join us in supporting Houston relief efforts. #BeyGoodHouston."
Beyonce's mother went on to share a heartfelt message of her own on Instagram. "Thirty-six years ago, God chose me out of all the women in the world to be your mother! How blessed could I be?" Knowles captioned a pic of herself with her oldest daughter. "Not because you are a super talented, smart business woman and one of the biggest superstars, it's because you are the kindest, most generous, thoughtful, intuitive, loyal, humble, funny, grounded, grateful and loving human being. I am proud to be your mom. Happy Birthday Baby! I love you with my whole heart."
A number of other stars wished Beyonce a happy birthday, including Adele, Zendaya and Lady Gaga.
The festivities didn't stop there! During the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, over the weekend, Beyonce's husband, JAY-Z, got the crowd to sing "Happy Birthday" to his wife of nine years while she danced in audience.
