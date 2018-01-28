Beyonce's Flawless 2018 GRAMMYs Look -- All the Details!

Beyonce may not have walked the red carpet at the 2018 GRAMMYs, but her presence was definitely felt at the annual awards show!

Queen Bey enjoyed the show seated next to her husband, JAY-Z, and their eldest child, 6-year-old Blue Ivy. The 36-year-old singer turned heads in a black halter dress and a statement-making hat, but it's her dramatic jewelry that had everyone talking. Beyonce wore a whopping $6.8 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry -- including a custom-made pair of 70-carat diamond and titanium geometric earrings with 35-carat center stones --- and three platinum-set diamond rings.

She also wore a pair of Alain Mikli sunglasses, which retail for $380.

Beyonce has been slaying in black lately, looking fierce at the Clive Davis and the Recording Academy's Pre-GRAMMY Gala on Saturday, where JAY-Z was honored with the GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Award.

JAY-Z recently opened up about fighting for his marriage with the iconic singer.

"For us, we chose to fight for our love, for our family," the rapper said during his appearance on The Van Jones Show. "To give our kids a different outcome. To break that cycle for black men and women. We were never a celebrity couple, we were a couple who just happened to be celebrities. We are real people."

Meanwhile, ET spoke to rapper Cardi B at the Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Gala, where she joked that she's the vice president of Beyonce's "beyhive."

