Beyonce's Geode-Style Birthday Cake Was Absolutely Flawless -- See the Pics!
Beyonce's birthday cake was just as regal as she is.
Queen Bey turned 36 on Monday, and celebrated at Philadelphia's Made in America festival (which was founded by her husband, JAY-Z) with an intricate geode-style cake by Cake Life Bake Shop.
According to Philly Mag, Cake Life's co-owner, Lilly Fischer, got a mysterious request for a black-and-yellow geode-style cake, and eventually realized that the order had come from Beyonce's team.
“It was pretty amazing,” Fischer confessed. “Everyone here knows that I love Beyoncé. Pretty much the whole week we just blasted Beyoncé.”
The honey and lavender-flavored three-tiered cake was covered in black fondant and adorned with edible yellow-and-white crystals, with a crown added to the top tier reminiscent of the one she wore while performing at the GRAMMY Awards earlier this year. The bake shop also created cookies in the shape of golden crowns and beehives.
“We wanted to keep it classy and cool,” Fischer said, adding that the total cost for the desserts came to a "pretty penny." “Everything was Queen Bey-ified, if you will.”
The night before Bey Day, JAY-Z surprised his wife by having the crowd sing her "Happy Birthday" during his set at Made in America. See how else she celebrated in the video below.