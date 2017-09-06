Beyonce's Geode-Style Birthday Cake Was Absolutely Flawless -- See the Pics!

According to Philly Mag, Cake Life's co-owner, Lilly Fischer, got a mysterious request for a black-and-yellow geode-style cake, and eventually realized that the order had come from Beyonce's team.

“It was pretty amazing,” Fischer confessed. “Everyone here knows that I love Beyoncé. Pretty much the whole week we just blasted Beyoncé.”

The honey and lavender-flavored three-tiered cake was covered in black fondant and adorned with edible yellow-and-white crystals, with a crown added to the top tier reminiscent of the one she wore while performing at the GRAMMY Awards earlier this year. The bake shop also created cookies in the shape of golden crowns and beehives.