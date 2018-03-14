‘Big Bang Theory’ Cast, Neil deGrasse Tyson and More Stars React to Stephen Hawking's Death

Stephen Hawking has certainly made a name for himself in the universe! The renowned theoretical physicist passed away at the age of 76, a spokesperson confirmed to CBS News on Tuesday evening.

As the news broke, celebrities and personalities across the globe spoke out honoring the celebrated scientist.

The cast of The Big Bang Theory shared a group photo with Hawking, who appeared in seven episodes of the hit CBS comedy.

“In loving memory of Stephen Hawking. It was an honor to have him on The Big Bang Theory,” the show’s official Instagram account wrote. “Thank you for inspiring us and the world.”

Star Kaley Cuoco shared the same image to her person account, writing, “It was truly such an honor getting to work with the incredible Stephen Hawking.. He made us laugh and we made him laugh. His life and career workings have been many a subject matter on @thebigbangtheory_ and we are all better for it. You will be missed but the world is grateful for the knowledge and courage you leave in your path. Thank you for being an inspiration to everyone. #stephenhawking.”

Cuoco’s co-star Johnny Galecki also posted to his Instagram, writing, “RIP #stephenhawking Not only your brilliance, but your sense of humor will be sorely missed by all.”

Mayim Bialik wrote, “As we near Pi day (3.14) I join the global community in mourning the loss of the greatest physicist of our era. #StephenHawking is free from the physical constraints of this earthly condition we all exist in and he is soaring above us know marveling at it all. Thank you Dr. Hawking for enlightening us and blessing us with your wisdom and courage.”

His passing has left an intellectual vacuum in his wake. But it's not empty. Think of it as a kind of vacuum energy permeating the fabric of spacetime that defies measure. Stephen Hawking, RIP 1942-2018. pic.twitter.com/nAanMySqkt — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) March 14, 2018

Rest In Peace Stephen Hawking. 💔 pic.twitter.com/QxvrltnDJq — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) March 14, 2018

RIP Stephen Hawking. Genuinely very sad to hear that. If you haven’t, read A Brief History of Time. It’ll make the world feel more amazing and beautiful and strange. It’ll also make you feel smart and stupid all at once. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 14, 2018

Wow. Stephen Hawking. Nothing but respect. R.I.P. — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) March 14, 2018

RIP STEPHEN HAWKING I'm gonna cry — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) March 14, 2018

#RIP Stephen Hawking. I have failed three times in my attempts to finish BRIEF HISTORY OF TIME. Sorry. I'll try again someday soon. When I'm smarter. Also it's incredibly inspiring what you've done with your time on this planet. — Mark Duplass (@MarkDuplass) March 14, 2018

"Remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet" - RIP Stephen Hawking you fucking legend. — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) March 14, 2018

YOU KNEW THIS UNIVERSE BETTER THAN THE REST OF US...AND NOW YOU PLAY IN SOME FAR AWAY PART OF IT. YOU CHANGED THE WORLD AND LEFT AN IMPACT...A REMARKABLE GENIUS WE WONT SOON FORGET. ENDLESS THANK YOUS AND BLESSINGS TO THE HAWKING FAMILY. GOD BLESS STEPHEN HAWKING. pic.twitter.com/UxnNknbMaB — Steven Tyler (@IamStevenT) March 14, 2018

there’s a big black hole in my heart hours before Pi day. Rest In Peace @Steven_Hawking... See you in the next ❤️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 14, 2018

RIP #stephenhawking! Your passing leaves a gaping hole in the Universe. My son wants to be like you when he grows up. https://t.co/4YopgKjh3w — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) March 14, 2018

"The greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance, it is the illusion of knowledge"

RIP Stephen Hawking — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) March 14, 2018

"Look up at the stars and not down at your feet" - Professor Stephen Hawking

1942-2018 https://t.co/h8uWznhEpbpic.twitter.com/RVeQx2BTxP — Cambridge University (@Cambridge_Uni) March 14, 2018

Goodbye #StephenHawking Thank you for being - amongst everything else - a great laugh. pic.twitter.com/M1d1GEsv9r — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) March 14, 2018

He lives . Forever our most beautiful mind & hero . Long live #StephenHawkinghttps://t.co/MtvkJfyCXT — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) March 14, 2018

Sad to hear of Stephen Hawking’s passing but extremely grateful for his contributions. He was a first-rate example of what a curious mind can achieve and how it can also inspire. Equally important as his theories. Thank you for everything... -RP pic.twitter.com/vTsEiZLdwb — Nickelback (@Nickelback) March 14, 2018

Rest easy 🙏🏿 Stephen hawking — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) March 14, 2018

RIP Professor Stephen Hawking, 76.

The world’s most brilliant man, and someone who never stopped wondering ‘Why?’

This hangs on the wall outside his office at Cambridge University.

It says it all.

What a life, what a genius. pic.twitter.com/jDWXqoxCqV — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 14, 2018

