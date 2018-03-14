‘Big Bang Theory’ Cast, Neil deGrasse Tyson and More Stars React to Stephen Hawking's Death
Stephen Hawking has certainly made a name for himself in the universe! The renowned theoretical physicist passed away at the age of 76, a spokesperson confirmed to CBS News on Tuesday evening.
As the news broke, celebrities and personalities across the globe spoke out honoring the celebrated scientist.
The cast of The Big Bang Theory shared a group photo with Hawking, who appeared in seven episodes of the hit CBS comedy.
“In loving memory of Stephen Hawking. It was an honor to have him on The Big Bang Theory,” the show’s official Instagram account wrote. “Thank you for inspiring us and the world.”
Star Kaley Cuoco shared the same image to her person account, writing, “It was truly such an honor getting to work with the incredible Stephen Hawking.. He made us laugh and we made him laugh. His life and career workings have been many a subject matter on @thebigbangtheory_ and we are all better for it. You will be missed but the world is grateful for the knowledge and courage you leave in your path. Thank you for being an inspiration to everyone. #stephenhawking.”
Cuoco’s co-star Johnny Galecki also posted to his Instagram, writing, “RIP #stephenhawking Not only your brilliance, but your sense of humor will be sorely missed by all.”
Mayim Bialik wrote, “As we near Pi day (3.14) I join the global community in mourning the loss of the greatest physicist of our era. #StephenHawking is free from the physical constraints of this earthly condition we all exist in and he is soaring above us know marveling at it all. Thank you Dr. Hawking for enlightening us and blessing us with your wisdom and courage.”
Here are more celebrity reactions:
