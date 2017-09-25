'Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Premiere Drops Another Baby Bombshell -- Plus, Did Amy Accept Sheldon's Proposal?

WARNING: We're about to recap Monday's season 11 premiere of The Big Bang Theory. If you do not want to know what Amy said to Sheldon's proposal or which Big Bang beauty is expecting a baby, run as fast as The Flash and get out of here now!

Oh, baby!

The Big Bang Theory's season 11 premiere was jam-packed with bombshells and the CBS comedy kicked the episode off with an immediate answer to last year's proposal cliffhanger between Sheldon and Amy.

"She said yes!" Sheldon excitedly confirms over the phone to Penny and Leonard as he embraces his fiancée for the first time. After sharing the engagement news with his mother, Mary, played by guest star Laurie Metcalf, Sheldon calls up Raj and Howard to recount the unbelievable tale.