'Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Premiere Drops Another Baby Bombshell -- Plus, Did Amy Accept Sheldon's Proposal?
WARNING: We're about to recap Monday's season 11 premiere of The Big Bang Theory. If you do not want to know what Amy said to Sheldon's proposal or which Big Bang beauty is expecting a baby, run as fast as The Flash and get out of here now!
Oh, baby!
The Big Bang Theory's season 11 premiere was jam-packed with bombshells and the CBS comedy kicked the episode off with an immediate answer to last year's proposal cliffhanger between Sheldon and Amy.
"She said yes!" Sheldon excitedly confirms over the phone to Penny and Leonard as he embraces his fiancée for the first time. After sharing the engagement news with his mother, Mary, played by guest star Laurie Metcalf, Sheldon calls up Raj and Howard to recount the unbelievable tale.
"Congratulations! I'm so happy for you two. Hold on, I have to tell Bernadette," Howard gushes over the phone to Sheldon while knocking on the bathroom door. "Hey, Bernie, guess what? Sheldon and Amy got engaged! Can you believe it?"
As the camera pans to Bernadette's face, it's clear that she's completely shocked -- but not about Sheldon popping the question. "Oh my god," she whispers to herself while holding up a positive pregnancy test. "I cannot believe it."
Yes, that's right! Bernadette and Howard are expecting another baby, but the newlyweds are not too thrilled about welcoming another addition to the Wolowitz family so soon after the birth of their first-born daughter, Hallie. (Howard even cried!)
But by the end of the episode, Howard and Bernadette seem ready and willing to take on the task of being parents of two, especially since they have their close group of takeout-food-loving friends to help them along the way.
By the way, here's a Big Bang fun-fact for you: Bernadette's latest baby bombshell was written into the plot because in real-life star Melissa Rauch is expecting a child with her husband, Winston Beigel. Rauch announced the news in July in a touching piece in Glamour where she candidly navigates the inner conflict of knowing that her previous pregnancy ended in miscarriage.
The Big Bang Theory airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.