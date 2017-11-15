'Big Bang Theory' Sneak Peek: Penny and Leonard Have a Spat -- and Sheldon Crashes the Party! (Exclusive)

Seconds later, Sheldon interrupts their lovers’ quarrel and asks Leonard to drive him to work, but gets mysteriously coy when he’s asked why he can’t make it to a Tesla coil exhibition with the crew. “I couldn’t tell you even if I wanted to,” Sheldon says.

Last week, Galecki exclusively spoke with ET about the episode, which sees Sheldon going behind Leonard and Wolowitz’s (Simon Helberg) backs when he goes to work with the military. When they find out, they’re not pleased.

“That’s a fun episode about narcissism and how it can hurt the people around you -- not because you think yourself better of them, but because they are afterthoughts when it serves you. Which Sheldon is really good at,” Galecki says. “It’s a topic we’ve hit on before because it’s [prevalent] in our culture and our relationships, unfortunately. This is from a much more mature, professional perspective.”

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.