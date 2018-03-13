'Big Brother' Winner Dan Gheesling Welcomes Baby No. 2 -- See the Pic!

Big Brother winner Dan Gheesling has officially made his 1-year-old son, Desmond, a big brother!

The reality star and his wife, Chelsea, announced that they had welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Miles, on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

“Welcome to the world Miles Glen Gheesling,” the proud new dad wrote. “Your Mom and I (and Des) love you so much!”

The tweet was accompanied by a heartwarming pic of Chelsea cradling the little one as he sucked on his wee finger, while Dan looked on beaming.

On Monday night, the season 10 Big Brother champ tweeted that he was heading to the hospital, adding a baby emoji to the post.

ET caught up with Gheesling in September, when he shared why he won’t be putting his hand up for the upcoming milestone 20th season of the series.



“I do want [season 20] to be all-stars, and I want it to be all-stars with me watching from my home in Michigan,” he said. “I just think [there are] enough players, and enough people, that need to play again. In particular, some winners that have only played once. I feel it's their time to come back and, if they deserve to be in the top five or the top three, they should go play again.”

“I always tell people, when I got off the first time, I had an innate desire like, I gotta go back,” he continued. “The second time was about 10 times more work, because you're fighting off a persona. All these people know all this stuff about you. So, it's a lot more work and, when I'm there, my brain doesn't shut off. I wouldn't want to do it again.”

