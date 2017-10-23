'The Big Sick' Cast, Jamie Bell to Be Honored at 2017 Hollywood Film Awards

The 2017 Hollywood Film Awards are recognizing Hollywood's best work of the year.

Dick clark productions announced on Monday that the cast of The Big Sick -- including Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter and Ray Romano -- will receive the Hollywood Comedy Ensemble Award.

The Big Sick is based on the real-life courtship between Nanjiani (Nanjiani) and grad student Emily Gordon (Zoe Kazan), who fall in love but struggle as their cultures clash. The romantic comedy was a critical hit, earning a 98 percent "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In addition, it was announced on Monday that Jamie Bell will receive the New Hollywood Actor Award for his recent work in Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool, and musicians Diane Warren, Common and Andra Day will receive the Hollywood Song Award for the original song, “Stand Up For Something,” from the film Marshall.