'The Big Sick' Cast, Jamie Bell to Be Honored at 2017 Hollywood Film Awards
The 2017 Hollywood Film Awards are recognizing Hollywood's best work of the year.
Dick clark productions announced on Monday that the cast of The Big Sick -- including Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter and Ray Romano -- will receive the Hollywood Comedy Ensemble Award.
The Big Sick is based on the real-life courtship between Nanjiani (Nanjiani) and grad student Emily Gordon (Zoe Kazan), who fall in love but struggle as their cultures clash. The romantic comedy was a critical hit, earning a 98 percent "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
In addition, it was announced on Monday that Jamie Bell will receive the New Hollywood Actor Award for his recent work in Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool, and musicians Diane Warren, Common and Andra Day will receive the Hollywood Song Award for the original song, “Stand Up For Something,” from the film Marshall.
James Corden to Host 21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards
James Corden is hosting the 21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards, which honors the most acclaimed films and actors while previewing highly anticipated films and talent for the upcoming year. The show will take place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Previously announced honorees include Blade Runner 2049-- with producers Andrew A. Kosove, Broderick Johnson and Cynthia Sikes Yorkin receiving the Hollywood Producer Award -- and Sam Rockwell and Allison Janney, who are receiving the Hollywood Supporting Actor and Actress Awards respectively.