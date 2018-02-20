Bill Gates to Guest Star on 'The Big Bang Theory' -- But Remember When He Punched Sheldon in the Face?!

Bill Gates is headed to The Big Bang Theory!

ET has learned that Gates will be guest starring as himself in an upcoming March episode of the hit CBS comedy. The famed Microsoft founder will be stopping by Penny's work and when this news reaches Sheldon, Leonard and the rest of our geektastic gang, the guys do everything in their power for a chance to meet him.

But here's a Big Bang fun fact for you: Sheldon has actually already met the infamous tech billionaire on the CBS comedy and let's just say their first interaction did not go very well. In fact, Gates punched Sheldon in the face!

Wait – you don't remember that altercation? We don’t blame you! We’re massive Big Bang fans and we almost forgot about the blink-and-you'll-miss-it story, so let us refresh your memory …

Back in the long-running series' fourth season, Raj, Leonard and Howard gleefully retold the story to Raj's sister, Priya, in the episode, "The Toast Derivation."

"Gates gave a speech at the university," Raj explained. "Sheldon went up to him afterwards and said, 'Maybe if you weren’t so distracted by sick children in Africa, you could've put a little more thought into Windows Vista.'"

"Bam! Right in the nose," Leonard added triumphantly.

As of now, there's no news if The Big Bang Theory plans to incorporate or address Sheldon and Gates' previously mentioned altercation into the current storyline, but we're keeping our fingers crossed!

New episodes of The Big Bang Theory return Thursday, March 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

