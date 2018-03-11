Bill Hader Channels Harry Styles at the Gym -- Watch!

Bill Hader probably hasn't spent much time immersing himself in the One Direction world, but that didn't stop him from delivering a gift to fans everywhere during his Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance -- mental images of Harry Styles in the gym.

The SNL alum was on Ellen to promote his new HBO series, Barry, but it was his straight comedy chops that had the audience giggling when he broke out a few of his celebrity impressions.

After warming up with a Seth Rogen impression, Hader was prompted to channel the 24-year-old "Sign of the Times" singer going through a workout routine with a personal trainer.

Breaking out a British accent, the 39-year-old imitated Styles pretending to load up a barbell with too many weights. "No, you can put more on," he jokes, before finishing: "No, take it off, take it off."

See for yourself in the clip below.

