Bill Hader Divorcing Wife Maggie Carey After 11 Years of Marriage
Bill Hader and Maggie Carey are calling it quits.
A rep for the 39-year-old Saturday Night Live alum tells ET that the two have been separated since July and are in the process of getting a divorce.
Hader and Carey, a writer-director, were married in 2006 and have three daughters together, Hannah, 8, Harper, 5, and Hayley, 3.
MORE: Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga Split After 10 Years, Singer Receives Protective Order
As for their current professional lives, Hader created and stars in IFC’s mockumentary series, Documentary Now!, while Carey recently directed two episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
Hader and Carey aren't the only power couple in Hollywood to split up this year. ET recently sat down with Josh Duhamel to talk about his separation from Fergie after seven years of marriage, and he got a little emotional.
MORE: Bill Hader Calls Justin Bieber One of the Worst 'SNL' Guest Hosts Ever
"I've honestly sort of kept my head in the sand throughout this whole thing. But, I've heard that there's been, you know, things said about her," the 45-year-old actor said. "She's an amazing mother. That's really what I have to say about her."
Check it out: