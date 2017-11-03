Bill Nye Reveals the Dangers of 'Selfie Fatigue' in 'Bill Nye: Science Guy' Clip (Exclusive)
Bill Nye the Science Guy (Bill! Bill! Bill!) is on a mission to save the world in his documentary titled -- what else? -- Bill Nye: Science Guy. But first, everybody's favorite scientist-turned-pop culture icon must survive the legions of fans who want to snap a selfie with him.
In this clip, debuting on ET, Nye shows the very efficient way he handles fans' requests, along with some tips for taking a celebrity selfie: "You don't need a countdown, just go for it." "Catch up! How hard can it be? I'm not sprinting." "Reach out, man. You're too close."
"I was asked to talk about 'selfie fatigue,' and I have it," he deadpans. "I'm pretty sure it shortens your life."
In their directors' statement, David Alvarado and Jason Sussberg explained why Nye is the dream documentary subject. "He is someone everybody knows of, but no one really knows," they said. "Where did he come from, what were the experiences that formed his worldview, why is he so mission-driven?"
For his part, Nye told ET earlier this year while discussing his Netflix series, Bill Nye Saves the World, "I feel the world could use some saving. We have big problems."
"We don't want everyone to become a scientist, just have a scientific point of view," he added, admitting that it is quite a daunting task to convince people to deal with issues like climate change. "But I tell everybody you have to be optimistic or you won’t get anything done. You have to believe you can make the world better than when you found it."
Watch the full trailer for Bill Nye: Science Guy:
Here is the documentary's official synopsis:
"Bill Nye is a man on a mission: to stop the spread of anti-scientific thinking across the world. The former star of the popular kids show, Bill Nye the Science Guy, is now the CEO of the Planetary Society, an organization founded by Bill's mentor Carl Sagan, where he's launching a solar propelled spacecraft into the cosmos and advocating for the importance of science, research, and discovery in public life. With intimate and exclusive access -- as well as plenty of wonder and whimsy -- this behind-the-scenes portrait of Nye follows him as he takes off his Science Guy lab coat and takes on those who deny climate change, evolution, and a science-based world view. The film features Bill Nye, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Ann Druyan and many others."
Bill Nye: Science Guy is in theaters in New York now and opens in Los Angeles on Nov. 10.