Bill Nye Reveals the Dangers of 'Selfie Fatigue' in 'Bill Nye: Science Guy' Clip (Exclusive)

Bill Nye the Science Guy (Bill! Bill! Bill!) is on a mission to save the world in his documentary titled -- what else? -- Bill Nye: Science Guy. But first, everybody's favorite scientist-turned-pop culture icon must survive the legions of fans who want to snap a selfie with him.

In this clip, debuting on ET, Nye shows the very efficient way he handles fans' requests, along with some tips for taking a celebrity selfie: "You don't need a countdown, just go for it." "Catch up! How hard can it be? I'm not sprinting." "Reach out, man. You're too close."

"I was asked to talk about 'selfie fatigue,' and I have it," he deadpans. "I'm pretty sure it shortens your life."