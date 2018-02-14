Bill Paxton's Family Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Hospital

It's been almost a year since Bill Paxton's death, but his family is still looking for answers.

On Feb. 25, 2017, the 61-year-old actor died of a stroke just 11 days after he had undergone heart surgery. Now his family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and the doctor who operated on Paxton, claiming that his death could have been prevented.

In legal documents obtained by ET, the family alleges that the surgeon used "a high risk and unconventional surgical approach with which he lacked experience," and "misrepresented and/or concealed information relating to the risks of surgery," which led to complications post-surgery.

"Bill Paxton and his family trusted the physicians and staff at this medical facility but instead Cedars-Sinai betrayed their trust," the family's attorney, Bruce Broillet, said in a statement to ET. "The surgeon's actions resulted in this tragic and preventable death."

Cedars-Sinai also released a statement to CNN, noting that by law they are not allowed to comment on "patient care without written authorization," but insist that "nothing is more important to Cedars-Sinai than the health and safety of our patients."

"These remain our top priorities," the statement continued. "One of the reasons for our high quality is that we thoroughly review concerns about any patient's medical care. This process ensures that we can continue to provide the highest quality care."

Paxton -- who was perhaps best known for his roles in Titanic, Twister, Alien and Big Love -- is survived by his two children, James and Lydia, and his wife, Louise Paxton.

Reporting by Steve Wilks.

RELATED CONTENT:

Bill Paxton's Death Certificate Reveals He Died of a Stroke 11 Days After Undergoing Heart Surgery

EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Seyfried Opens Up About 'Big Love' Co-Star Bill Paxton's Death

EXCLUSIVE: Bill Paxton's 'Big Love' Co-Star Ginnifer Goodwin Remembers the Late Actor's 'Huge Heart'

Related Gallery