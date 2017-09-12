Billie Lourd Emotionally Opens Up to Ellen DeGeneres on Losing Mom Carrie Fisher & Grandma Debbie Reynolds

“Yeah, it’s completely surreal. There’s no way to really explain it,” she said. “It’s so hard to talk about. I don’t know, if I say that I’m doing good, I’m too happy. And if I say that I’m not doing good, then I’m a mess. So it’s really hard to know what to say about it because it is just so surreal and impossible to deal with.”

She’s glad that she got a chance to appear alongside her mom in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

“I’m a big believer in things happening for a reason, and I think I ended up in that movie for a reason,” she said. “It was really incredible for us to get to have that experience together.”

The film marked Lourd’s first foray into the acting world, which her parents weren’t particularly keen about her entering.

“They did not want me to act at all – my dad and my mom – because they were both in the industry and saw that it’s not really the best place to want your child to go into,” she explained.

But after she enjoyed her time on set, Lourd took some advice from her mom.