Billie Lourd Gets Matching Tattoo Paying Tribute to Mom Carrie Fisher on Her Birthday
Billie Lourd continues to remember and honor her mom, the late Carrie Fisher, on what would have been her 61st birthday on Saturday.
The 25-year-old actress shared a photo of a new ankle tattoo -- inspired by one Fisher had on her ankle -- with a celestial theme of stars, the moon and the planet Saturn.
In the same post, she shared the image of her late mom's colorful tattoo, with a similar design.
Lourd's tattoo artist, Dr. Woo, also shared a black and white version of the photo, writing in the caption, "For @praisethelourd. Tribute for her mom today, on her birthday ✨🙏🏼 ✨🖤"
Fisher died on Dec. 27 at 60 years old, after going into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Fisher's mother, Debbie Reynolds, died just one day later.
Lourd shared a sweet throwback pic on Saturday honoring her mom's birthday, writing in emojis, "Happy Birthday Mom."
Other stars shared posts honoring the late Star Wars icon, but perhaps one of the sweetest is from her own beloved dog Gary's Instagram.
The dog's account posted a sweet photo of Fisher and the pup cuddling, with the caption,"Happy birthday mom, I sure do miss you and the cozy days 🐶❤️ "
