Billie Lourd Pays Tribute to Grandmother Debbie Reynolds on What Would Have Been Her 86th Birthday

Billie Lourd paid a small tribute on Easter Sunday to her legendary grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, with a sweet Instagram pic.

Lourd's post shows the two standing on a porch with Reynolds' dog, Dwight, looking up at the pair, and an all-emoji caption: "✨👑💚👑✨"

Sunday would have been Reynolds' 86th birthday. Reynolds died Dec. 28, 2016 -- just one day after her daughter (and Lourd's mother), Carrie Fisher, shockingly passed away on a transatlantic flight, taking two of Hollywood's greatest figures from us in a two-day span.

✨👑💚👑✨ A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Apr 1, 2018 at 5:22am PDT

Lourd recently celebrated Fisher's first GRAMMY, a posthumous award for the audio recording of her 2016 memoir, The Princess Diarist.

In an Instagram tribute to the award, Lourd wrote, "I wish she was here to carry me down the red carpet in some bizarre floral ensemble but instead we’ll celebrate in true Carrie style: in bed in front of the TV over cold Coca Colas and warm e cigs. I’m beyond proud."

For more about Reynolds and Fisher, watch the video below.

