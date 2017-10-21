Billie Lourd Remembers Carrie Fisher's Birthday With Sweet Instagram Post
Billie Lourd is remembering her mom on what would have been her 61st birthday.
The 25-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday to pay tribute to Carrie Fisher with a collage of throwback pics -- including one of the pair rocking matching nightgowns.
"Happy Birthday Mom," she wrote in emoji lettering.
Fisher died on Dec. 27 at 60 years old, after going into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Fisher's mother, Debbie Reynolds, died just one day later.
Lourd wasn't the only one to honor Fisher on Saturday. The actress' Star Wars twin, Mark Hamill, and more of Fisher's celebrity friends shared posts on social media.
