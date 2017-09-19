Billy Bush and Wife Sydney Davis Split After Nearly 20 Years of Marriage

Billy Bush and Sydney Davis have called it quits.

The two have split after nearly two decades of marriage, Bush's rep confirms to ET.

"After almost 20 years of marriage, they have separated for the moment to evaluate their life together," the rep says. "They love each other and their children deeply and are committed to a bright future."

Bush and Davis tied the knot in 1998, and have three daughters together: Josie, Mary and Lillie.