Billy Bush and Wife Sydney Davis Split After Nearly 20 Years of Marriage
Billy Bush and Sydney Davis have called it quits.
The two have split after nearly two decades of marriage, Bush's rep confirms to ET.
"After almost 20 years of marriage, they have separated for the moment to evaluate their life together," the rep says. "They love each other and their children deeply and are committed to a bright future."
Bush and Davis tied the knot in 1998, and have three daughters together: Josie, Mary and Lillie.
The pair's breakup comes one year after Bush made headlines for the now-infamousAccess Hollywood tape, in which Donald Trump bragged to him sexually harassing women. Bush was later fired from the Today show for his involvement in the 2005 tape.
Bush opened up about the lewd tape in a May interview with The Hollywood Reporter, admitting that it had affected not only his work, but his home life.
"My then-15-year-old, Mary, called me from boarding school, and she was in tears," he recalled, adding that it hit him "very hard," but that Sydney was "very supportive from the very beginning."
