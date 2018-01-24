Billy Bush Reveals Matt Lauer Has Reached Out to Him Since His Firing

Billy Bush says his former Today show colleague Matt Lauer has been in touch, after Lauer was shockingly fired from the Today show in November due to alleged "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace."

“He texted me and asked about some of the self-help books I’ve been reading,” Bush reveals in a new interview with People. “I told him, ‘Start here.’”

Bush says he wasn't exactly rejoicing after Lauer's firing, which came after the 46-year-old entertainment journalist himself was let go from the Today show in October 2016. Bush was fired from the hit NBC morning show due to a leaked 2005 tape of Donald Trump -- who at the time was still the Apprentice host -- appearing to brag to Bush about groping women.

“Maybe at one point there was part of me that [felt like] if someone else got [in trouble], I would be like, ‘Now who’s the bad guy?’” Bush admits. “But I took zero pleasure in it. And I’m grateful for that. Let those who transgressed be held accountable. I felt for the women involved and for his wife.”

As for his own relationship with his estranged wife, Sydney, Bush says the two are still taking time apart to possibly work it out. Last September, Bush's rep confirmed that the couple separated after nearly 20 years of marriage.

Still, he maintains that his marriage with Sydney had "difficulties" even before he was fired from the Today show. The two share three daughters together -- Josie, Mary and Lillie.

“We got married young and had our first child right away," he tells the magazine. "We’re taking a step back. We get to explore and take our time. She’s been so awesome through everything. I love her very much.”

“I have done so much self-help work,” he also notes. “I had some growing up to do anyway in life. I did so much exploring and figuring out. I’m a deeper person. And I’m happy about using my knowledge for a good purpose.”

As for what's next for Bush, he teased a yet-to-be announced project inspired by his journey.

“I have a plan to make this mess my message,” he says. “I know I’m coming out with a purpose. And I want to use what I know to help other people.”

Last month, an industry source told ET that Bush was ready to resurrect his career.

“If he truly wants to change the narrative, he has to change his life," the source said. "If he truly wants to change his path, he needs to be a force for positive change within the industry."

