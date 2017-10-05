Billy Eichner Says No One Would Talk To Sean Spicer At The Emmys Except For One Actor: Find Out Who!
Billy Eichner is recounting his experience at the Emmys last month -- particularly, his run-in with Sean Spicer.
The 39-year-old comedian made an appearance on Conan on Wednesday, where he talked about a particularly awkward moment backstage involving the former White House Press Secretary, who made a surprise appearance at the start of the awards show.
"This is the most surreal moment, I'm in the green room backstage -- a small little green room they set up -- and Sean Spicer walks in," Eichner recalled. "He does that bit at the beginning of the show, and then he walks into the green room, which is where all the actors hang out. I'm standing there with Jim Parsons, who's getting ready to go on, and no one would talk to Sean Spicer. The only person who would talk to him is -- not kidding -- is Young Sheldon (actor Iain Armitage). That is not a joke."
Eichner joked that even 9-year-old Armitage was taken aback by Spicer's shocking cameo.
"So, he's talking to Sean Spicer and no one else will talk to Sean Spicer, and even Young Sheldon comes up to me and Jim Parsons and says, 'Is that the real Sean Spicer?' Like, even Young Sheldon thought it might have been Melissa McCarthy and he was very confused. And then when we said yes, even Young Sheldon like, rolled his eyes and was like, 'Oh sh**,' you know."
Of course, not everyone ignored Spicer at the Emmys. Last month, Late Late Show host James Corden acknowledged the backlash he received when a photo of him kissing Spicer on the cheek went viral. During a monologue on his show the following night, Corden said he understood why "some people have been disappointed by this photo," and also noted that, "in truth, I’m disappointed by it as well."
"I have been reading a lot of harsh comments on Twitter today, and I hear you loud and clear," he added. "Truly, I do."
