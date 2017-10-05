Billy Eichner Says No One Would Talk To Sean Spicer At The Emmys Except For One Actor: Find Out Who!

Billy Eichner is recounting his experience at the Emmys last month -- particularly, his run-in with Sean Spicer.

The 39-year-old comedian made an appearance on Conan on Wednesday, where he talked about a particularly awkward moment backstage involving the former White House Press Secretary, who made a surprise appearance at the start of the awards show.

"This is the most surreal moment, I'm in the green room backstage -- a small little green room they set up -- and Sean Spicer walks in," Eichner recalled. "He does that bit at the beginning of the show, and then he walks into the green room, which is where all the actors hang out. I'm standing there with Jim Parsons, who's getting ready to go on, and no one would talk to Sean Spicer. The only person who would talk to him is -- not kidding -- is Young Sheldon (actor Iain Armitage). That is not a joke."

Eichner joked that even 9-year-old Armitage was taken aback by Spicer's shocking cameo.