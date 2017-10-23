Billy Joel and Wife Alexis Welcome Their Second Daughter -- Find Out Her Adorable Name!
There's another uptown girl in Billy Joel's life!
The music icon and wife Alexis Roderick welcomed their second daughter, Remy Anne, on Sunday, according to People.
“Sunday night, Billy and Alexis Joel welcomed Remy Anne into their family,” Joel’s rep told the magazine. “Alexis and Remy are doing well, and everyone is thrilled.”
The couple's bundle of joy was born at New York University Hospital in the Big Apple at 7:50 p.m. ET, and she weighed in at 7 lbs. 3 oz. Joel's oldest daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, with ex-wife Christie Brinkley, was in the delivery room as well.
Remy joins big sister Della Rose, who was born in August 2015, just one month after Joel and Roderick, 35, wed on his Long Island estate.
Earlier this month, ET confirmed that the couple was expecting again, after he initially revealed the news to the Belfast Telegraph.
“This one is pretty good. She sleeps through the night,” he said of his and Roderick's 2-year-old daughter, Della Rose. “I hope the next one will.”
Joel isn't the only New York legend to welcome a daughter this year. Retired New York Yankees star Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah, had their first child over the summer. Hear more in the video below.