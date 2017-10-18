Billy Joel to Be a Father for the Third Time at 68
Billy Joel is going to be a dad for the third time.
The 68-year-old singer is expecting his second child with wife Alexis Roderick, his rep confirms to ET.
Joel first revealed the news during an interview with the Belfast Telegraph last week, telling reporter Barry Egan that he and Roderick "are due next month."
“This one is pretty good. She sleeps through the night,” he said of his and Roderick's 2-year-old daughter, Della Rose. “I hope the next one will.”
RELATED: Christie Brinkley Sports John Mellencamp Shirt at Her Ex-Husband Billy Joel's Concert
“I hang out with her and watch her little wheels spin,” Joel continued of Della. “And she’s a hoot. She’s a funny kid. She loves to laugh. I like to make her laugh.”
The GRAMMY winner and Roderick married in 2015. Joel also shares 31-year-old daughter Alexa Ray Joel with his second wife, Christie Brinkley.
See more on Alexa in the video below.