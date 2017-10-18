Billy Joel to Be a Father for the Third Time at 68

Billy Joel is going to be a dad for the third time.

The 68-year-old singer is expecting his second child with wife Alexis Roderick, his rep confirms to ET.

Joel first revealed the news during an interview with the Belfast Telegraph last week, telling reporter Barry Egan that he and Roderick "are due next month."

“This one is pretty good. She sleeps through the night,” he said of his and Roderick's 2-year-old daughter, Della Rose. “I hope the next one will.”