Billy Joel Debuts First Photo of Newborn Daughter Remy -- See the Adorable Pic!
Meet Remy Anne!
Billy Joel shared the first photo of his newborn daughter on Monday, just one day after she was born.
Joel and his wife, Alexis, welcomed Remy on Sunday. The 68-year-old singer, who also shares 2-year-old daughter Della Rose with Alexis, was accompanied by his 31-year-old daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, at the hospital.
Alexa, whose mom is Joel's second wife, Christie Brinkley, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet pic of herself holding her baby sister.
