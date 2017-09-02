Bindi Irwin Shares Adorable Video of Late Dad Steve on Australian Father's Day: 'Remembering These Days'

"Remembering these days. This is a 3-year-old Bindi helping out with Dad's documentary filming," wrote Bindi on Saturday. "Life is always changing and evolving and I'll always be thankful that I learned so much from my dad. He taught me to treat every being on Earth the way you would wish to be treated. From the tiny ants to the enormous elephants. We are all connected and must respect each other to live in true harmony. I'll forever be thankful to have had these values passed on to me. Happy Australian Father's Day❤️"

"May your heart be full and your day be filled with the ones you hold dear," she continued. "Here's to unconditional love and happiness beyond compare."