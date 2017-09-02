Bindi Irwin Shares Adorable Video of Late Dad Steve on Australian Father's Day: 'Remembering These Days'
Bindi Irwin will forever be grateful for everything her father, Steve, taught her.
The 19-year-old Dancing With the Stars champ paid tribute to the late conservationist with an adorable throwback video she shared on social media on Australian Father's Day.
"Remembering these days. This is a 3-year-old Bindi helping out with Dad's documentary filming," wrote Bindi on Saturday. "Life is always changing and evolving and I'll always be thankful that I learned so much from my dad. He taught me to treat every being on Earth the way you would wish to be treated. From the tiny ants to the enormous elephants. We are all connected and must respect each other to live in true harmony. I'll forever be thankful to have had these values passed on to me. Happy Australian Father's Day❤️"
"May your heart be full and your day be filled with the ones you hold dear," she continued. "Here's to unconditional love and happiness beyond compare."
Bindi's brother, Robert, also shared a sweet snap of himself as a baby being pushed on a swing by Steve.
"This #FathersDay in Australia remembering the best dad in the world. He was all about family and fun and I hope to dedicate my life to honouring his legacy," he captioned the shot.
Steve died in September 2006 from being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb. His children and wife, Terri, continue honoring his legacy and remembering their late father and husband.
