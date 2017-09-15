Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Reach Custody Agreement as Chyna Agrees to Drop Domestic Abuse Case
Looks like Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are starting to put their drama behind them.
The former couple reached a custody agreement in regard to their 10-month-old daughter, Dream, Chyna's attorney, Lisa Bloom, tells ET.
"Chyna is pleased that Rob has agreed to peacefully co-parent Dream with her, as she has been requesting all along," Bloom said in a statement, adding that despite reports, Kardashian does not have more than 50 percent custody.
According to Bloom, "Because Rob agreed to continue to stay away from Chyna and not contact her, Chyna has agreed to take the domestic abuse hearing scheduled for Monday, Sept. 18 off the calendar."
"She will always have the right to go back into court if further incidents of domestic abuse occur," Bloom shared, adding that the agreement "does not resolve all disputes between Chyna and Rob."
ET has reached out to Kardashian's attorney for comment.
Kardashian and Chyna began a legal battle after Kardashian shared private images of his ex-fiancée on social media in July. Chyna was granted a restraining order against Kardashian later that month, which ordered him to physically stay away from her and forbid him from posting anything about her online.
ET caught up with Chyna just a few weeks after her and Kardashian's legal drama in July, where she revealed that she was trying to "stay positive" and was focused on "being a good mother."
Reporting by Tracie de la Rosa.