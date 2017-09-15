Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Reach Custody Agreement as Chyna Agrees to Drop Domestic Abuse Case

"She will always have the right to go back into court if further incidents of domestic abuse occur," Bloom shared, adding that the agreement "does not resolve all disputes between Chyna and Rob."

ET has reached out to Kardashian's attorney for comment.

Kardashian and Chyna began a legal battle after Kardashian shared private images of his ex-fiancée on social media in July. Chyna was granted a restraining order against Kardashian later that month, which ordered him to physically stay away from her and forbid him from posting anything about her online.