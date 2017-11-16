Blac Chyna Drops All Kardashian Sisters (Except Kim) From Lawsuit Against Family
All but one of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are no longer named in Blac Chyna's lawsuit against the family.
In an amended court filing from Nov. 9 obtained by ET, the 29-year-old reality star's suit over the cancellation of E!'s Rob & Chyna only lists Kim Kardashian West, as well as Kris Jenner and Chyna's ex-fiance, Rob Kardashian, as defendants.
“We recently filed an amended complaint to narrow the issues and parties in the case, which is about slut shaming, revenge porn, and killing Chyna’s show after she broke up with Rob," Chyna's lawyer, Lisa Bloom, tells ET in a statement. "We will continue to aggressively fight for Chyna’s rights as the case proceeds.”
ET has reached out to Kim's rep. She, Kris and Rob were executive producers on the show, while none of the other sisters were directly involved.
In the initial lawsuit filed in October, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, along with Kylie and Kendall Jenner, were also listed as defendants. According to those docs, the suit claimed that the "Kardashian-Jenner family became media predators, slut-shaming [Chyna] on social media and killing her hit television show," as a form of "revenge" for leaving Rob.
According to the court docs filed in October, Chyna alleges that Rob & Chyna was to receive a second season after its initial six-episode run. However, E! announced in March 2017 that it would not be coming back.
"The unwritten rule no one told Ms. [Angela] White [Chyna's real name] when she embarked on a relationship with Mr. Kardashian is: the entire family takes it personally if you leave and will come after you, using their fame, wealth and power to take you down," the original suit filed by Chyna's lawyer, Lisa Bloom, alleged, claiming, "They will get your television show cancelled. They will go after your endorsement deals. They will condone slut-shaming of you. They will spread lies about you. They will claim you are a bad mother, without evidence."
In August, a source close to the production of Rob & Chyna told ET that they “felt it worked better to fold the scenes into season 13 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians." “
"Chyna’s contract with the network was up at the beginning of August,” a second source told ET.
Rob and Chyna confirmed their relationship in January 2016, and became engaged three months later. Their daughter, Dream Kardashian, who turned one last week, was born about a month before the couple split. Later, in July 2017, Rob shared nude photos of Chyna on Instagram, leading her to file a restraining order, where she also accused him of domestic violence.
In September, the exes reached a custody agreement, and Chyna agreed to drop the domestic abuse hearing from the court calendar.
