Blac Chyna Enjoys Night Out With Amber Rose and Daughter Dream Kardashian After Leak of Alleged Sex Tape

Blac Chyna and Amber Rose know how to have a good time.

On Monday, Rose hung out with the former Rob & Chyna star and her 15-month-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, documenting the girls' night on social media.

"Dreamy's mom has got it going on," Rose said in her Instagram Stories. In the mini clip, Chyna is wearing a white-and-black animal print onesie and dancing along to "Stacy's Mom" by Fountains of Wayne. The clip also shows little Dream dancing in an adorable white outfit.

The friends' outing comes after the leak of a sex tape allegedly featuring Chyna and an unknown man. The reality star's lawyers are speaking out against the release of the tape, calling it "revenge porn."

On Tuesday, Chyna's lawyer, Walter Mosley, talked to ET about how they are handling the situation.

"It’s a matter for the police to investigate. We’re taking that course of action," he told ET.

When asked if they have any idea who released the tape, he replied, "We can speculate, but we don’t know. We’re going to turn over all of our leaks to the authorities and let them pursue the matter the best way that they’ve been trained to do."

Meanwhile, Mosley shared that Chyna is "doing the best that one can do under the circumstances."

He also reiterated that this is "another example of victimizing women."

"Although there’s two people on that act, you know, Chyna didn’t give consent to have tapes played in front of a worldwide audience," he expressed. "Again, in California it’s an illegal activity. It’s unfortunate and poor conduct towards women. I think what Chyna has done very well is bringing a light to that."

