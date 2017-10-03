Blac Chyna Shares Cute New Pic With Baby Dream

The happy snap comes just days after ET confirmed that Chyna’s ex-fiancee and Dream’s father, Rob Kardashian, had filed a lawsuit against the model in relation to an incident last December, during which Chyna allegedly tried to strangle Kardashian with an iPhone cable.

In legal documents obtained by ET, Kardashian, 30, claimed that Chyna called his friends on FaceTime and was playing with his gun, pointing it at the phone camera. According to the papers, he also alleged that Chyna later attempted to strangle him with the cell phone cord.