Blac Chyna Shares Videos of Dream Kardashian Crawling After Rob Calls Her His ‘Twin’

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are continuing to co-parent baby Dream! Shortly after Rob shared a photo of his “twin” daughter on social media, Chyna took to Snapchat to share several sweet videos of her little girl.

In the clips, Dream is playing with her brother, King Cairo, as their proud mom looks on. King, who is the son of Chyna and her ex Tyga, attempts to hold up his younger sister in one video.