Blac Chyna Shares Videos of Dream Kardashian Crawling After Rob Calls Her His ‘Twin’
Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are continuing to co-parent baby Dream! Shortly after Rob shared a photo of his “twin” daughter on social media, Chyna took to Snapchat to share several sweet videos of her little girl.
In the clips, Dream is playing with her brother, King Cairo, as their proud mom looks on. King, who is the son of Chyna and her ex Tyga, attempts to hold up his younger sister in one video.
“You helping your little sister?” Chyna asks.
“Now she’s getting too heavy!” he declares.
King then plays keep away with a toy, which prompts Dream to crawl down the hallway chasing him.
“You have to give it back to her,” Chyna tells King.
“She’s got to chase me first!” he says.
When Dream starts crawling after her brother, Chyna declares, “Get it, Dream!”
Later the 10-month-old cuddles up to her mom, even standing up on her own.
Earlier this week, Rob and Chyna came to a custody agreement after months of back and forth. Chyna’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, spoke to ET about the decision in a statement.
"Chyna is pleased that Rob has agreed to peacefully co-parent Dream with her, as she has been requesting all along,” she said, adding that despite reports, Rob does not have more than 50 percent custody.
According to Bloom, "Because Rob agreed to continue to stay away from Chyna and not contact her, Chyna has agreed to take the domestic abuse hearing scheduled for Monday, Sept. 18 off the calendar."
