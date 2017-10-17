Blac Chyna Suing Kardashian Family For 'Slut-Shaming Her on Social Media,' Cancellation of 'Rob & Chyna'
Blac Chyna is taking the entire Kardashian family to court over the cancellation of her E! reality series, Rob & Chyna.
The model and reality star, whose real name is Angela White, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday, naming her ex-fiancé, Robert Kardashian, as a defendant, along with his mom, Kris Jenner, sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, and half-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner.
According to the court docs obtained by ET, the suit claims that the "Kardashian-Jenner family became media predators, slut-shaming her on social media and killing her hit television show," as a form of "revenge" for leaving Rob.
Rob and Chyna first confirmed that they were dating in January 2016 and got engaged three months later, in April. The following month, they confirmed they were expecting their first child.
The couple welcomed their daughter, Dream, in November. The couple then broke up in December, but appeared to remain friendly over the next few months. In July, Rob slammed Chyna on Instagram, sharing nude photos of his ex, which lead to her filing for a restraining order, and accusing Rob of domestic abuse.
In September, the exes reached a custody agreement and Chyna agreed to take the domestic abuse hearing off the court calendar. During these court battles, Chyna was represented by high-profile attorney Lisa Bloom, who is also representing her in her current lawsuit against the Kardashian family.
The documents filed by Bloom's firm claim, "The unwritten rule no one told Ms. White when she embarked on a relationship with Mr. Kardashian is: the entire family takes it personally if you leave and will come after you, using their fame, wealth and power to take you down."
"They will get your television show cancelled. They will go after your endorsement deals. They will condone slut-shaming of you. They will spread lies about you. They will claim you are a bad mother, without evidence," the suit alleges.
The documents further claim that Rob & Chyna was going to be renewed for a second season after delivering impressive ratings for the show's initial six-episode run. The proposed second season was "to consist of eight episodes and was expected to air some time in 2017," and "all necessary parties agreed to film a second season focusing on Rob and Chyna’s relationship co-parenting their baby girl."
However, in March, the network announced that Rob & Chyna would not be filming a second season.
The suit claims that Chyna believes that the Kardashian-Jenner family "intentionally interfered with her contract with the E! Network, and therefore her prospective economic advantage in filming a second season of Rob & Chyna."
Additionally, Chyna's suit alleges that Rob was "verbally abusive" and "physically violent" during their relationship.
The suit recounts one alleged incident from April, in which Chyna claims that Rob "knocked her to the ground where she landed on her hands and knees," after taking away her cell phone. The suit alleges that the altercation occurred in front of Chyna's then-4-year-old son, King Cairo -- whom she shares with her ex, rapper Tyga.
Chyna then allegedly locked herself in her bedroom and the suit claims that Rob "lost all control and tore the hinges off of [her] bedroom door" and then ransacked her closet.
The documents contain photographs of Chyna's bedroom door, which appeared to be damaged.
She also claims that Rob routinely sent her harassing and "abusive" text messages, and that it wasn't "uncommon for Rob Kardashian to threaten to kill himself."
The documents contain numerous text message conversations that allegedly occurred between Chyna and Rob, as well as a photo Chyna claims Rob sent her, showing his hand filled with white pills "as if he was going to take his own life."
Chyna is asking for unspecified amount for economic damages to be determined at trial, as well as costs of suit and attorneys' fees and punitive and exemplary damages.
