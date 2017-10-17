Blac Chyna Suing Kardashian Family For 'Slut-Shaming Her on Social Media,' Cancellation of 'Rob & Chyna'

Blac Chyna is taking the entire Kardashian family to court over the cancellation of her E! reality series, Rob & Chyna.

The model and reality star, whose real name is Angela White, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday, naming her ex-fiancé, Robert Kardashian, as a defendant, along with his mom, Kris Jenner, sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, and half-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner.