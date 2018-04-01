Blac Chyna Swings Around a Stroller In Apparent Altercation at Six Flags -- Watch

Blac Chyna does not look to have had a great Easter Sunday

Rob Kardashian's ex was seen getting into an apparent altercation at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, swinging around a pink stroller after some sort of argument seemed to break out.

From the video, shared on Twitter by a park attendee, things did not appear to get more physical than the stroller swinging. It's unclear what caused the altercation, though Chyna took to her Instagram Story on Sunday night, possibly addressing the incident, writing, "Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny but when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child it's a whole other story."

"I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost," she added. "Love, King and Dreams mommy."

ET has reached out to Chyna's publicist for comment. Neither of Chyna's kids -- 1-year-old Dream Kardashian or 5-year-old King Cairo -- appear to be in the video of the incident.

I’m at 6 flags and I see Blac Chyna and her crew trying to fight 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/iuEdiYKl95 — Angie (@AliciaaAngiee) April 2, 2018

The video comes just a couple of weeks after what appeared to be a good sign for Chyna's strained relationship with Rob. Despite being involved in legal drama with the Kardashian family, on March 17, Chyna wished Rob a happy 31st birthday on her Instagram Story, writing, "Happy Birthday Rob from Dreamy and Chy."

