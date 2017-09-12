Blac Chyna's Lawyer Responds to Reports of Child Services Investigation Into Dream Kardashian

"Chyna is a loving, devoted mother who simply wants to peacefully co-parent her healthy, happy baby Dream with Rob. We are unaware of any current investigation suggesting otherwise. We have not received notice of any DCFS filing nor have we been able to find any in the court files," Chyna's attorney, Lisa Bloom, tells ET in a statement. "The hearing on our restraining order remains on calendar for September 18. We look forward to proving our case at that time."

On Monday, a report claimed that the reality star was under investigation by the DCFS for alleged drug use, which Bloom refuted.