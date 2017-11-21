‘Black-ish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Has No Problem Playing Hollywood’s Mother (Exclusive)

Ultimately, Lewis hopes her story will help banish the stigma surrounding mental illness in the African American community. “The black churches need to start addressing mental illness. This ain’t about straitjackets and shock treatment no more. You can go and get help. Life is too hard to handle this sh*t by yourself. I don’t want to hear the sh*t that you can’t afford it; this is America, find your way. If you want to be helped, somebody, somewhere will help you; you have to want it.”

And if there’s a lesson to be found in her journey, it’s to stay candid and keep moving. “You should feel like, ‘Let me get up, the way she did. Let me keep moving, the way she did,’” Lewis says. “’Let me keep singing, the way she did. Let me dedicate my life to my dream, the way she did. Let me tell the truth and be honest, the way she did.’ All I can do for you is tell you my story, and you take what you will from it.”