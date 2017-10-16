'Black Panther': New Trailer Shows Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman at Their Absolute Best -- Watch!

If you haven't already bought in to the Black Panther hype, the breathtaking new trailer will get you firmly on board.

Chadwick Boseman stuns in the latest look at the upcoming superhero film, a thrilling two-and-a-half minute ride through the battle for Wakanda.

But it's not just our titular star that makes Black Panther look like it could be Marvel's most compelling movie to date -- the cast impeccably matches the tone and intensity, from Lupita Nyong'o to Danai Gurira, and Michael B. Jordan ... oh man, let's talk about Michael B. Jordan in this trailer.