'Black Panther': New Trailer Shows Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman at Their Absolute Best -- Watch!
If you haven't already bought in to the Black Panther hype, the breathtaking new trailer will get you firmly on board.
Chadwick Boseman stuns in the latest look at the upcoming superhero film, a thrilling two-and-a-half minute ride through the battle for Wakanda.
But it's not just our titular star that makes Black Panther look like it could be Marvel's most compelling movie to date -- the cast impeccably matches the tone and intensity, from Lupita Nyong'o to Danai Gurira, and Michael B. Jordan ... oh man, let's talk about Michael B. Jordan in this trailer.
Villains have often felt like an Achilles' heel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to the point where the studio has made a concerted effort to add some distinction -- both in gender diversity, as well as in personality and character development (see: Kurt Russell in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) -- to its roster of otherworldly evil-for-the-sake-of-it baddies. But Erik Killmonger, the character Jordan portrays, has a much more compelling backstory, and the 30-year-old actor absolutely shines in the trailer, effusing rage while bringing a grounded humanity to make the supervillian, in such a short look, already feel sympathetic.
Watch the trailer above.
Additionally, Boseman unveiled a brand new poster for the film on Monday, tweeting, "Bringing a brand new #BlackPanther poster to you 1st! We hit theaters Feb 16, but you can check out the new trailer from @marvelstudios NOW."
The only downside to the embarrassment of Black Panther riches we've received today -- it makes that Feb. 16 premiere date seem so much further away!
