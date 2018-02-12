'Black Panther' Star Lupita Nyong'o Gets Real About Finding Her Footing in Fame

Lupita Nyong'o is getting real about living life in the spotlight.

The Black Panther star recently opened up with Allure for the magazine's "Culture of Hair" issue, talking about how her life has changed following her amazing Oscar win for her role in 12 Years a Slave.

"What fame does is there is an illusion of familiarity that is cast into the world," she shared. "So it’s about negotiating with that illusion because oftentimes you encounter people who have encountered you, but you haven’t encountered them."

"It’s a little weird to find your footing," she added. "I have to be aware of that possibility, not imprisoned by it."

Patrick Demarchelier / Allure

The actress has been fearlessly vocal about a number of political and social issues since developing her public platform, but she admits that staying up-to-date in today's divisive political climate can be challenging, emotionally and mentally.

"It’s such a weird time because the news cycles can be so demoralizing. There are just so many opportunities to feel helpless when you keep up with what’s happening, a kind of helplessness that can make you kind of numb," she reflected. "I try hard not to get numb because in numbness you’re passive, and then things can happen that end up being dangerous to you and your community."

However, the 34-year-old actress said her work on the upcoming Marvel Studios' blockbuster Black Panther was inspiring and exciting, especially as an opportunity to be a part of a film that presents aspects of African culture in a positive, heroic light.

Patrick Demarchelier / Allure

"On set, it was just such an inspirational experience because so much thought was put into this film, and every single aspect of it was rich and beautiful and just arresting, actually," Nyong'o shared. "To see this aspirational African world that actually becomes an example for the whole wide world was spellbinding.

The actress added that everyone working on the film were "all very much aware that we were in something extremely special."

Check out Allure for more from the celebrated actress.

Marvel's Black Panther hits theaters Feb. 16.

