'The Blacklist' Bosses and Star Sound Off on Shocking Death: 'It Won't Be the Same Around Here'

Warning: Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you haven’t watched Wednesday’s fall finale of The Blacklist.

The Blacklist said goodbye to a major character in dramatic fashion.

On Wednesday’s jam-packed fall finale, Tom Keen (Ryan Eggold) bit the dust after he and his wife, Liz (Megan Boone), came under attack. After being taken to the hospital for their life-threatening injuries, the episode ended with Liz waking up from a coma 10 months later with Raymond Reddington (James Spader) breaking the devastating news that Tom had died.

Tom’s demise had been teased since the season five premiere, when a flash forward seemed to show Red entering the Keen home and pulling the trigger, shooting Tom dead. And it certainly didn’t help that Tom had been investigating the mysterious suitcase of bones that Red so desperately wished to keep hidden from Liz.